Air defense forces shot down two missiles and four reconnaissance drones during the night. Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack

On the night of July 14, the air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and four reconnaissance drones: three "Orlan-10" and one ZALA.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, they said that the Russians hit the Dnipro district with rockets at night. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished.

Another fire due to the attack of the Russian Federation by drones occurred in Kryvorizhzhia. Two private houses were damaged in the area.

Residential buildings also burned in Nikopol region due to shelling from the "Gradu". Nikopol itself was attacked by the Russian army with drones, and a gas station was damaged in the city.