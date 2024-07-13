Russia shelled the Kharkiv region — a rescuer and a policeman were killed

The Russian occupiers attacked the railway in the village of Budy in the Kharkiv region. A rescuer and a policeman died, 22 more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional millitary administration Oleh Synegubov, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and " Ukrzaliznytsia ".

When the Russians struck the first time, all the emergency services arrived at the scene. Then the Russians struck the next blow. As a result, the head of the Kharkiv district administration of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, lieutenant colonel of the civil protection service Artem Kostyria, and the police officer of the response sector of the patrol police of the Kharkiv district police department, senior police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii, died.

Among the injured are three rescuers, a policeman, railway workers and one child. The driver, the station manager, the station attendant, the senior track master and the train assembler were injured. Three of them were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and contusions, two were treated on the spot.

Due to the shelling, the wagons caught fire, the fire was promptly contained.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office clarified that the Russians hit Budy with two Iskander-M missiles. The prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation.