In the Kharkiv region, six people blew themselves up on a stretcher while trying to evacuate

On the morning of July 12, in the village of Staritsa (Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region), six people blew themselves up on a stretcher left behind by the Russian military.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
During the evacuation, the victims were walking through a forest strip when they were blown up on a stretcher.
Three victims have an acute reaction to stress, and the remaining three have explosive injuries. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war.