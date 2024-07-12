In the Kharkiv region, six people blew themselves up on a stretcher while trying to evacuate

On the morning of July 12, in the village of Staritsa (Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region), six people blew themselves up on a stretcher left behind by the Russian military.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

During the evacuation, the victims were walking through a forest strip when they were blown up on a stretcher.

Map of battles near the village of Staritsa in the Kharkiv region, according to DeepState project analysts. deepstatemap.live

Three victims have an acute reaction to stress, and the remaining three have explosive injuries. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war.