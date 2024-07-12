Canada allocates $285 million to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Canada allocates 389 million Canadian dollars ($285 million at the current exchange rate) for the training of Ukrainian military pilots and the maintenance of F-16 fighters.

This is reported on the website of the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The funds will go to support the training of pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to provide critical equipment for the safe operation of F-16 fighter jets.

The allocated funds will be a multi-year contribution to the Air Force Capability Coalition for five years.

The prime minister was also reminded of the allocation of an additional 500 million Canadian dollars ($354 million) for military aid to Ukraine announced earlier at the NATO summit as part of NATOʼs promise of long-term security assistance. This amount includes almost 444 million Canadian dollars ($314 million) to the Ministry of National Defense of Canada to cover expenses for military equipment, assistance and training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as more than 56 million Canadian dollars ($39.6 million) for the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package trust fund (CAP) for Ukraine to help restore Ukraineʼs security and defense sector and facilitate Ukraineʼs transition to full interoperability with NATO.