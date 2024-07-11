Donetsk region is under Russian fire all day. Three people died, including a 15-year-old boy

Donetsk region is under Russian shelling all day today. At least three people died.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

In Myrnograd, Russians killed a 15-year-old boy and injured three people, including a 13-year-old girl. 18 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Updated at 7:19 p.m. Filashkin specified that 12 people, including two 13-year-old teenagers, were injured in the shelling in Myrnograd. More than two dozen houses and an administrative building were damaged.

One person was killed and one was injured in Novoselivka of the First Ocheretyne community.

5 people were injured and 10 houses were damaged in Raihorodka of the Mykolaiv community.

The Russians killed one more person in Siversk and wounded another in Lyman.