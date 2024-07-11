Hungarian opposition leader Peter Madyar came to Kyiv

Hungarian opposition politician Peter Madyar came to Kyiv. He has already visited the Wall of Memory of the Fallen near St. Michaelʼs Cathedral.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar near the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen in Kyiv. Peter Magyar / Facebook

Magyar, who is considered the main rival of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, condemned Russiaʼs attack on the Ohmatdyt hospital and criticized the Hungarian prime minister for his trip to Moscow. Yesterday, Magyar reported that he was carrying humanitarian aid for the affected children of Okhmatdyt.

Orban himself reacted to Russiaʼs attack on Okhmatdyt only a day after the shelling — and after Peter Magyarʼs post. Orbán did not directly condemn Russia or express sympathy for the victims, but instead again called on world leaders to "reject the politics of war" and urge Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire and peace talks.

Updated at 15:27: Peter Magyar visited the Okhmatdyt destroyed by the Russians and handed over humanitarian aid to the hospital. He met with the director of the hospital Volodymyr Zhovnir and talked with him about the Russian attack and its consequences, after which he said that the Hungarian people understand and know that Ukraine has the right to defend its territory.

"Of course, you can fly from dictator to dictator on luxury planes and hold talks that no one really knows about, or you can take concrete steps," Magyar said. This is how he reprimanded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is criticized for his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping