The US will begin sporadically deploying long-range weapons, including hypersonic weapons, to Germany in 2026. This is preparation for the long-term placement of such weapons in the country in the future.

This was reported by the press service of the White House.

First, the US will deploy SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk missiles in Germany, as well as hypersonic weapons that are currently being developed. These weapons have a longer range than ground-based firepower currently deployed in Europe. The deployment of forces will show the commitment of the US to the tasks of NATO, and will also strengthen the defense capability of Europe.

The German publication Spiegel writes that Washington and Berlin have been conducting confidential negotiations on the placement of long-range American weapons in Germany for the past few months. US cruise missiles can hit a target up to 2,500 km away, potentially allowing NATO to hit "virtually any target in Russia."

Ground-based missiles with a range of more than 500 km were banned by the Treaty on the Elimination of Medium- and Short-Range Missiles, which was signed in 1987 by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and American President Ronald Reagan. The participants of the agreement undertook not to produce, test and deploy medium (1,000-5,500 km) and short (500-1,000 km) range land-based ballistic and cruise missiles. Also, the parties had to destroy all launchers and land-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km within 3 years.

In total, by June 1991, the USSR eliminated 1,846 missile systems, the United States — 846. In 1992, the agreement was re-signed, leaving in it a ban on the development and adoption of such missiles. In 2019, the Treaty lapsed — the United States withdrew from it, accusing Russia of violating it.