Switzerland joined the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland joined the 14th package of European sanctions against Russia in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the countryʼs government.

Switzerland imposes sanctions against another 69 individuals and 86 legal entities. The new sanctions are aimed at representatives of the Armed Forces and the judicial system responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children and employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, businessmen and propagandists.

In addition, a ban was imposed on the advertising of the state agency RIA Novosti, the newspaper Izvestia, Rossiyskaya gazeta, as well as the Voice of Europe portal, based in Prague and connected to Russia.

Organizations working in the Russian defense sector, companies in the financial and trade sectors, which are actively involved in circumventing sanctions, were also included in the sanctions lists.

The full list of people and companies subject to sanctions has not been published.