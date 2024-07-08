Germany will accept Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said that his country is ready to take Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.

Karl Lauterbach wrote about this in X (Twitter) after a conversation with the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

According to him, Germany "will accept sick children who need it at any time." They will come for them already on Wednesday.

"With a targeted attack on a childrenʼs hospital, Putin once again showed that he is a war criminal," the German minister added.