Germany will accept Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said that his country is ready to take Ukrainian children for treatment after the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.
Karl Lauterbach wrote about this in X (Twitter) after a conversation with the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.
According to him, Germany "will accept sick children who need it at any time." They will come for them already on Wednesday.
"With a targeted attack on a childrenʼs hospital, Putin once again showed that he is a war criminal," the German minister added.
- On the morning of July 8, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with missiles. One Kh-101 cruise missile hit the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital, destroying the dialysis building and damaging the so-called new building. Two people died there. Children are injured. All patients are transported to other hospitals of the capital.