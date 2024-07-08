Satellite company ICEYE and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation

The Finnish manufacturer of microsatellites ICEYE and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation.

This is stated in the companyʼs release.

In the memorandum, ICEYE further guarantees that images obtained from the territory of Ukraine are not, under any circumstances, transferred to hostile countries or organizations.

The memorandum also envisages strengthening the space defense potential of Ukraine and providing expert knowledge in the field of SAR to support defense activities.

The memorandum focuses on the development of remote sensing technologies, improving the use of data for security and supporting Ukraineʼs integration into the global space economy.