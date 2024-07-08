The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia lost another 1,200 soldiers last day

Over the past day, on July 7, Russia lost another 1.2 thousand of its soldiers and military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 16 tanks of the Russian army, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, one aircraft, 31 operational-tactical level drones, one cruise missile, 47 units of automotive equipment and eight special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.