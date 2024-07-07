In the occupied Donetsk region, Ukrainian spies attacked the logistics center of the Russians and burned their “jammer” “Zhitel”

Yesterday, July 6, 2024, scouts of the active operations department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the air reconnaissance unit of the 45th separate artillery brigade found and struck two Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

In Debaltsevo, scouts hit the logistics center where the Russian army stored ammunition and equipment for tanks. And in Novoluhansk, an expensive Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" automated obstacle-setting station was burned. This is a system that the Russians use to automatically block the signals of the Ukrainian army in order to disrupt its communications and radar.

Automated obstacle creation station "Zhitel" is one of the most serious opponents of unmanned vehicles, because it is capable of detecting them, as well as intercepting and jamming control signals. It also creates obstacles in the operation of various satellite communication systems, in particular cutting off the possibility of using GPS and mobile communication. With the help of the "Resident", the Russians often calculate the coordinates of sources of radio emissions, which reveals the location of some enemy control centers. With the help of such a technique, it is possible to create whole maps in which the received intelligence is entered, and to communicate with the control point, transmitting and receiving the necessary information. The first versions of the R-330Zh were used by the Russians during the Second Chechen War.