The Ukrainian logistics company "Nova Poshta" opened its first branch in France. This is the hundredth branch in Europe.

"Babel" was informed about this by the press service of the company.

The branch was opened in the city of Nice at the address 27 Avenue Notre Dame, 06000. In it, clients will be able to receive and send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to and from Ukraine, within the country and between European countries, where there is already a Nova Poshta branch.

There are also post offices, parcel drop-off points and courier delivery all over France. The delivery time to Ukraine is from 5 days.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to the branch in France will be as follows: documents up to 1 kg — 900 UAH, parcels up to 2 kg — 950 UAH, parcels up to 10 kg — 1,500 UAH, and cargo over 30 kg — 100 UAH per kilogram. You can also order delivery of shipments up to 1,000 kg by courier to any address in France. Then for a parcel up to 30 kg you will need to pay an additional UAH 100. If the load is over 30 kg, then + UAH 250 for every 100 kg of weight.

You can call a courier through the website, business office and mobile application. The local company Chronopost became a partner of "Nova Poshta" in address service. In addition, you can send a parcel from Ukraine to one of the 17,000 Chronopost parcel delivery points located throughout France.