The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on Selidove. There are dead and wounded

The Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city of Selidove in Donetsk region. At least five people were killed and another eight were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Both bombs hit the territory of the enterprises. 15 private houses, 21 cars, four shops and an industrial building were also damaged.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, once again calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from the front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded and dead every day.