Defense Minister Umerov has two new deputies. Who are they

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, has two new deputies — Anatoliy Klochko and Oleksandr Serhiy. Their appointment was approved by the government at a meeting on July 5.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Anatoly Klochko was born in Kharkiv and graduated from the Saratov Higher Military Command and Engineering College of the Missile Forces, and then from the National Defense Academy of Ukraine and the National Defense University of Ukraine. He was the commander of the missile brigade of the army corps, headed the Central Missile and Artillery Directorate, and then the Central Directorate of Weapons Supply.

Anatoly Klochko.

Oleksandr Serhiy was born in Bukovina, graduated from the Ryazan Higher Military Automobile Engineering College, and later received the qualification of "operational-tactical level military command officer" at the Kyiv Institute of Ground Forces and graduated from the National University of Defense of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Serhiy.

The new deputy participated in a peacekeeping mission as part of the military contingent of Ukraine in Sierra Leone. Then he held senior positions in the Armed Forces, being responsible for the logistics support of the army. He is awarded the State Order of Prince Danylo Halytskyi.