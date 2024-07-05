The Russians shelled the Donetsk region — one person was killed and more than ten were injured

On July 5, the Russian army made three strikes on the village of Komar, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region. One person died, another 14 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Russians targeted the center of the village, which initially injured 15 people. One of the victims of severe injuries died while she was being treated.

The administrative building, residential buildings, farm buildings and vehicles were damaged in the village.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.