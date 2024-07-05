General Staff: Russia has lost 1 110 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day

Over the past day, on July 4, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1 110 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 548 580 soldiers killed and wounded.
The Defense Forces also destroyed:
tanks — 8 142 (+10);
armored fighting vehicles — 15 611 (+11);
artillery systems — 14 831 (+54);
rocket salvo systems — 1 115;
air defense means — 878;
airplanes — 360;
helicopters — 326;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11 751 (+57);
cruise missiles — 2 342;
ships/boats — 28;
submarines — 1;
automotive equipment and tankers — 19 977 (+54);
special equipment — 2 473 (+5).
- Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
- On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.