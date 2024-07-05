General Staff: Russia has lost 1 110 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day

Over the past day, on July 4, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1 110 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 548 580 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

tanks — 8 142 (+10);

armored fighting vehicles — 15 611 (+11);

artillery systems — 14 831 (+54);

rocket salvo systems — 1 115;

air defense means — 878;

airplanes — 360;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11 751 (+57);

cruise missiles — 2 342;

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 19 977 (+54);

special equipment — 2 473 (+5).