At night, air defense shot down all 32 Shahed drones launched by Russia

On the night of July 5, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 32 Shahed drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

In the Makariv community of the Bucha district in the Kyiv region, debris from downed Russian drones damaged 6 private houses and a car, the village head Vadim Tokar said. Windows were broken in the houses, doors and roofs were damaged. There are no dead or injured.