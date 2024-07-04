Several political prisoners were released in Belarus, among them Hryhoriy Kostusyov

In Belarus, the "Amnesty Law" came into force — ten political prisoners are currently known to have been released. Among them is the leader of the opposition party BPF (Belarusian Peopleʼs Front) Hryhoriy Kostusyov.

The Belarusian human rights center "Vyasna" writes about this.

Three women and seven men were among those released. It is not yet known who they are.

Only Hryhoriy Kostusyov, who was sentenced to ten years in prison, was publicly reported. This was confirmed by his relatives. The political prisoner spent more than three years behind bars, his health problems worsened in prison — he was diagnosed with cancer.

Hryhoriy Kostusov was accused of conspiracy to seize power by unconstitutional means and was sent to a penal colony under a stricter regime.

In April 2021, Belarusian state television showed a video with Kostusyov, in particular, accused of "coup dʼétat" and "preparation of an assassination attempt" against Lukashenka.