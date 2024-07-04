The spokesman of the President of Ukraine Serhii Nikiforov denied that Volodymyr Zelensky had planned an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, anti-vaccinationist, and sympathizer of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"Mr. Tucker Carlson should check his FSB sources more carefully. The president of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there," Nikiforov said.

The day before, Carlson said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had allegedly agreed to a conversation with him.

In February 2024, Carlson conducted an interview with Vladimir Putin — filled with sheer propaganda and distorted history. There, Putin spoke, among other things, about the "denazification" of Ukraine.

"I didnʼt understand what it meant. Denazification? Putin tried to associate someone with an evil regime that no longer exists. [...] There is no Nazi movement in 2024. Itʼs just a way of calling people evil. Calling them [Ukrainians] Nazis is kind of childish,” Tucker later commented on the interview with Putin in a conversation with American blogger Lex Friedman.

In April, Carlson said that he had sent a request to Zelensky for an interview several times, but he seemed to be ignored.