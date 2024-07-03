Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund — this is the 5th tranche under the $15.6 billion program

On July 3, Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal writes about this.

This is part of the funds provided by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The transferred amount will help the government in financing critical budget expenditures, social benefits, salaries of doctors and teachers.

During the 14 months of operation of the EFF program, Ukraine successfully passed four revisions of the work of this mechanism — this gave the budget from the IMF $7.6 billion of the $15.6 billion provided for by the program, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko emphasized.

In the future, Ukraine will have three more revisions of the program: from September 1, 2024 ($1.1 billion), from December 1, 2024 ($1.1 billion) and from March 1, 2025 ($0.9 billion).