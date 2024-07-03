Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund — this is the 5th tranche under the $15.6 billion program

On July 3, Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal writes about this.
This is part of the funds provided by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The transferred amount will help the government in financing critical budget expenditures, social benefits, salaries of doctors and teachers.
During the 14 months of operation of the EFF program, Ukraine successfully passed four revisions of the work of this mechanism — this gave the budget from the IMF $7.6 billion of the $15.6 billion provided for by the program, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko emphasized.
In the future, Ukraine will have three more revisions of the program: from September 1, 2024 ($1.1 billion), from December 1, 2024 ($1.1 billion) and from March 1, 2025 ($0.9 billion).
- IMF approved a four-year loan for Ukraine in 2023. The program was coordinated with the European Union, the United States and other countries of the "Big Seven", which promised financial support to help Ukraine cover the budget deficit.
- Ukraine received the previous — 4th — tranche of $880 million at the end of March.