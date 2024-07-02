The Russians once again shelled Nikopol — two women were killed

Russian occupiers continue to attack Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two women, aged 61 and 86, died as a result of their shelling on July 2.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

In addition to the two dead, nine were injured in the city. Among them are boys aged 9 and 17. Doctors help them.

There were several hits in Nikopol. Local homes, educational institutions, a dispensary, shops, a beauty salon and cars were damaged.

The Russian army is shelling Nikopol area every day, killing or injuring local residents.