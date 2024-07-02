The court gave 15 years in prison to the FSB agent who was preparing a missile attack on “Ukrzaliznytsia” stations in Vinnytsia

The court of Ukraine sentenced an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to 15 years in prison for helping to prepare a missile attack on “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) stations in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which collected evidence against the agent.

The investigation proved that the 57-year-old resident of Vinnytsia was recruited by the Russians in May 2023 and was tasked with collecting information on “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities. He searched for the locations of hub stations through which military echelons moved, and collected information about the technical condition of substations feeding the railway.

The man had to transfer all these data to his Russian curator through an anonymous mailbox. The "report" contained coordinates of potential targets with their photos and textual explanations. For this, the man was promised 100 thousand rubles (a little more than UAH 46 thousand) for the purchase of a car. He also hoped that he would then be taken to Russia.

Instead, the man received a sentence with confiscation of property under the article of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code).