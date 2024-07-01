Ukrenergo: The situation with electricity may improve in August

The situation in Ukraineʼs energy system may improve in August, when repairs of nuclear power units will be completed and production capacity will be added.

This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" on the air of UP.

In addition to the completion of the repair works, Kudrytskyi noted that the energy industry hopes for more favorable weather — a drop in the heat. Due to the heat, consumption increases, it also complicates imports, because in the energy systems of Europe there are also shortages caused by high air temperatures.

Constant shelling, heat, limited imports from European countries, a repair campaign — these are the main reasons for regular power outages, Kudrytskyi said.

If the Russian occupiers stop shelling Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, it will be possible to restore it to the point where the deficit disappears by next spring and summer. This is the forecast from the International Monetary Fund. It takes into account some new attacks and relies on the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system. However, there are currently no prerequisites that indicate that the Russians will not attack Ukraineʼs energy sector.