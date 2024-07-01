SBI is investigating the death of a man who attacked a border guard while trying to enter Romania illegally

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has started a pre-trial investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man who tried to enter Romania illegally.

This was reported to the SBI.

According to preliminary investigation data, on June 29, around 9:40 p.m., two men tried to illegally cross the border in the Vyzhnytskyi district of the Chernivtsi region.

A skirmish took place between them and a soldier of one of the border units: men with a machete and pepper spray tried to attack the border guard, and he used a service weapon in response.

A machete found at the scene of the fight.

As a result of the clash, one of the men died, the other was injured and is now in the hospital. The border guard was also injured — journalist Vitaliy Hlahola wrote that he was knocked down and hit on the leg.

The case is preliminarily classified as intentional murder. The investigation is ongoing.