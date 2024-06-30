In Bukovyna, two men with machetes attacked a border guard. One of the attackers was shot dead

On Saturday, June 29, two men attacked a Ukrainian border guard near the state border in Chernivtsi region.

This information was confirmed to "Babel" by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko.

According to the spokesman, the incident occurred after 9:00 p.m. at the site of the Chernivtsi border patrol on the border with Romania.

Journalist Vitaly Glagola writes that two men attacked the border guard with a machete and a gas canister. He was knocked down and hit on the leg.

"In order to save his life, the serviceman was forced to use a weapon, as a result of which one attacker was injured and the other died. Medics were called to the scene," said Demchenko.

Information about the attack has already been passed on to the SBI, the police and the prosecutorʼs office. Investigations are currently ongoing.