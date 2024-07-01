The Russians aimed at the Dnipro with ballistics — seven people were injured

On the night of July 1, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at the Dnipro, and explosions rang out in the city. The attack injured seven people, including a 15-year-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

One woman was hospitalized, the others will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A shop was damaged in a residential area. Also gutted roofs and windows in private houses and high-rise buildings. The information is being clarified.

Also, on the evening of June 30, the Russians shelled Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery. There, 5 private houses, an outbuilding, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A field with wheat was also on fire — the fire has already been extinguished, but the fire destroyed more than 2 hectares.