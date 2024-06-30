The Russians attacked Kyiv, debris fell on a high-rise building

On the evening of June 30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region. Air defense forces worked in the region, and in the capital, debris fell on a high-rise building.

The alarm sounded in the capital and the region from 19:17 to 19:52. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Kyiv region.

Later, he stated that debris fell on a residential building in the Obolon district of the capital. There was a fire on the 8th and 9th floors.

The mayor added that there were no appeals from the victims of the house that was hit by the debris.

Updated at 8:46 p.m. 10 residents were evacuated from a building in the Obolon district. Five victims turned to doctors. All of them are women, with an acute reaction to stress. One elderly woman was hospitalized, others are being treated on the spot.