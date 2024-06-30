The Russians hit Kharkov with a KAB. There is a dead person, among the injured is an 8-month-old baby

On Sunday, June 30, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of OVA Oleg Synegubov.

It became known about the attack on the city at 16:28. The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise located almost in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. A fire broke out there.

According to Synegubov, five people were injured as a result of the attack, including a child. Terekhov clarified that the injured child is an 8-month-old baby.

Updated at 4:59 p.m. As a result of the attack, the post office caught fire. 7 trucks are also on fire.

Updated at 5:03 p.m. Terekhov reported one person killed as a result of the attack. He turned out to be an employee of Nova Poshta.

Sinegubov later wrote that 9 people could have been at the scene of the hit at the Novaya Poshta terminal, and they are being sought. As of 17:56 , the number of victims has increased to 9.

The press service of "Novay Poshta" told "Babel" that during the attack all shift workers were in the bomb shelter and were not injured. However, there are victims among truck drivers and the general public. In particular, the deceased is one of the drivers. The sorting terminal was also damaged.

Parcels that were in the terminal and were destroyed as a result of being hit, the company will reimburse according to the estimated value. Parcels in transit will be redirected to another location for sorting.