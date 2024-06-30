General Staff: Russia was left without another 1,140 troops and 53 artillery systems

During the past day, June 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed or wounded approximately 1,140 more Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost almost 541,560 soldiers killed and wounded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed:

tanks — 8,080 (+7);

armored fighting vehicles — 15,524 (+19);

artillery systems — 14,533 (+53);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1,110 (+1);

air defense means — 873 (+2);

airplanes — 360;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,584 (+46);

cruise missiles — 2,331;

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,643 (+75);

special equipment — 2,448 (+12).

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.