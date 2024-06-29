The Russians attacked Vilniansk — seven people were killed, including children

Around 5:40 p.m., the Russian military launched a double missile attack on the city of Vilniansk near Zaporizhzhia. So far, 30 victims are known.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, seven people died, including two children, and 23 were injured. Among the injured are eight children.

Residential buildings, shops, public buildings, critical infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Police officers, rescuers, police paramedics, sappers and relevant specialized services work at the sites of hits.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.