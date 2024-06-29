In Donetsk region, three people were killed by Russian shelling

As a result of the morning shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region, three people were killed and four others were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

In the Lyman community, two settlements came under fire: in Zarichne, the Russians killed three people, in Torsk, one person was wounded.

In New York, two people were injured by shelling, one more was injured in Kurakhivka.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

The head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from the front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.