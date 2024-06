On the night of June 29, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 10 Shahed drones launched by Russian troops.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

All 10 drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.