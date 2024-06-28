OSINT-analysts have identified the Russian military, which is shelling Kharkiv

Analysts of the Molfar OSINT agency identified 55 Russian military personnel who were involved in shelling of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, in particular, the attack on the "Epicenter" on May 25, 2024.

Russian invaders from the 47th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which is based in Voronezh, regularly attack Kharkiv. Here are a few of them.

Among those involved in the shelling is Oleg Makovetskyi, a native of Chuguyev, Kharkiv region, commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

Oleg Makovetskyi.

Also on the list is the commander of the 47th bomber aviation regiment, Oleksiy Loboda, who gave orders to other occupiers to bomb residential buildings in the Kharkiv region.

Oleksiy Loboda.

The list also included Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Kryshtop, a Russian pilot who was captured by Ukraine on March 7, 2022. In May 2023, he was exchanged. He was interrogated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Kryshtop was a participant in a press conference with prisoners of war pilots, where he said that he did not support the bombing of civilian houses and hospitals.

Maxim Kryshtop.

The Russians shell Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region every day. Almost every time this is accompanied by civilian deaths or injuries, destruction of buildings and infrastructure.