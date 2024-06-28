In Kyiv, a woman fell under a subway train and died

In Kyiv, on the morning of June 28, a woman fell under a train at the “Zoloti Vorota” metro station. She died.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service.
The woman was pinned under the first carriage of the train. The rescuers used a hydraulic tool to unblock her body from under the car. The law enforcement officers will establish the circumstances of the incident.
The movement of trains on the green metro line has already been resumed.
- The day before, on June 27, a man was hit by a train at the “Universitet” metro station. His legs were trapped, but the rescuers were able to unblock him. The victim was hospitalized, he has no serious injuries.