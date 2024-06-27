NABU came to search the ex-deputy head of Presindentʼs Office Tymoshenko

On Thursday, June 27, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau searched the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyryll Tymoshenko in the case of the alleged leak of information.

Tymoshenko himself was also stopped for investigation — it happened near the Ishak restaurant on Klovsky Uzvoz in Kyiv.

Tymoshenko confirmed the fact that he was searched, but insists that he has nothing to do with this case. He also adds that he personally has no complaints.

Currently, Tymoshenko works as a full-time adviser to the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.