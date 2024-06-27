In Subcarpathian, an official of a correctional colony is suspected of torturing convicts

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects an employee of the operative department of the Kolomyia Correctional Colony of systematically torturing convicts.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

Operational data show that the person involved repeatedly used force in order to learn this or that information from the convicts. He was responsible for the situation in the colony, he was supposed to prevent possible crimes or provocations.

Investigators documented the use of force and moral pressure on two convicts to learn from them how drugs get into the colony.

When the men refused to cooperate, the official began beating, scolding and threatening them — for several hours.

The figure faces up to 12 years in prison under Part 3 of Art. 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture).