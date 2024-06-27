The European Union allocated a new tranche of €1.9 billion to Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility

The European Union (EU) allocated to Ukraine the third tranche of macro-financial assistance for €1.9 billion from a large package of €50 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal thanked the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and her team for their "unwavering support to Ukraine." According to the prime minister, the total budget support from the EU since the beginning of 2024 has already reached almost €8 billion and "even more is on the way."

Ukraine has already received two tranches under the Ukraine Facility. In March, the EU transferred €4.5 billion, and in April — €1.5 billion.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost €35 billion in direct budget aid. The funds support the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine, and also enable financing of priority state needs.

More about Ukraine Facility

On February 1, EU leaders agreed to allocate €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The program is designed for four years. Ukraine will receive funds for compliance with a number of prerequisites: the continuation of democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, guaranteeing respect for human rights, in particular minorities. Kyiv has already approved a reform plan that will allow it to receive financing under the Ukraine Facility.

EU leaders will debate the program every year, and in two years they can propose to the European Commission a review of the entire multiannual financial framework.

According to the estimated payment plan, Ukraine will receive €16 billion in 2024, €12.5 billion in 2025, €7.25 billion in 2026, and €2.5 billion in 2027.