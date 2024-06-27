According to The Economist, Kyiv was among the ten worst cities in the world to live in

For the second year in a row, Kyiv was among the ten least livable cities according to The Economist magazine.

The rating included 173 of the worldʼs largest cities. Experts evaluated them according to several criteria — stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Rating of the most convenient and least convenient cities to live in the world according to The Economist.

Vienna (Austria) leads the rating for the third year in a row — the city received the highest points in all criteria except one. The top five also included three more European cities — Copenhagen in Denmark, Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland. They have relatively few people, so they tend to have a lower crime rate and a more convenient public transportation system.

Also in the top were the Canadian cities of Calgary and Vancouver, as well as Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Japanʼs Osaka and New Zealandʼs Auckland.

Kyiv, like last year, took 165th place. The worst city to live in since 2013 remains Damascus, the capital of Syria. Compared to previous years, Tel Aviv in Israel was ranked lower against the background of the war in the Gaza Strip.