”Diia” expands the service of submitting applications to the international Register of Damage

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is expanding the service in "Diia", with the help of which Ukrainians submit statements to the international Register of Damage about the damage and destruction of housing due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
The press service of the Ministry of Statistics writes about this.
Soon, all Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes will be able to use the service, including those with:
- the right of ownership is not registered in the Register of Property Rights;
- there is no report on damaged property from the local authorities and they have not applied for the "eRecovery" program;
- housing in temporarily occupied territories or in a war zone.
To test such updates, “Diia” launched a beta test. Adult citizens of Ukraine with a tax number can join it.
Applications to the International Register of Damage are grounds for further reparations, which will be paid by Russia.
- On April 2, 2024, the International Register of Damage due to Russian Aggression against Ukraine was launched in The Hague. It was created on May 17, 2023, the agreement was signed by more than 40 states — members of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan and Canada. Applications for housing that Russia damaged or destroyed during the war can be submitted to the register. The countries must now establish a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. At the third stage, Russia must pay compensation.