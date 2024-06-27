”Diia” expands the service of submitting applications to the international Register of Damage

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is expanding the service in "Diia", with the help of which Ukrainians submit statements to the international Register of Damage about the damage and destruction of housing due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Statistics writes about this.

Soon, all Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes will be able to use the service, including those with:

the right of ownership is not registered in the Register of Property Rights;

there is no report on damaged property from the local authorities and they have not applied for the "eRecovery" program;

housing in temporarily occupied territories or in a war zone.

To test such updates, “Diia” launched a beta test. Adult citizens of Ukraine with a tax number can join it.

Applications to the International Register of Damage are grounds for further reparations, which will be paid by Russia.