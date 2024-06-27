During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down five missiles and 23 attack drones

On the night of June 27, Russia launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine — launched air- and sea-based missiles and Shahed-type attack drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian occupiers used an Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile from the airspace of the Tambov region of Russia, four Kalibr cruise missiles from the northeastern part of the Black Sea, one Kh-59/X-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region Russian Federation and 23 Shahed attack drones from Primorsky-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

As a result of combat operations, it was possible to shoot down 28 air targets: four Kalibr cruise missiles, an Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and all 23 drones.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones and missiles flew over the entire territory of Ukraine, changed directions and maneuvered.