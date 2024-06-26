In the suburbs of Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on two children and three adults

In the Kherson community, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on three adults and two girls aged 12 and 15. The children were hospitalized.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

The younger girl has an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel injuries to her head, torso, legs and arms. The older one has explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, contusion. Both are in moderate condition.

Also, three adults who were with the children turned to the hospital for help on their own.