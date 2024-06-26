The national team of Ukraine has completed its performances at Euro-2024

The national team of Ukraine played a draw against Belgium in the last match of the group round of the European Football Championship. The game ended with a score of 0:0, thus Ukraine took fourth place in the group.

To reach the 1/8 finals, Ukraine needed to beat the Belgians or draw and expect that the parallel match between Slovakia and Romania would end with the victory of one of the teams.

It should be noted that the meeting with the Belgians was the first for the Ukrainian national team. At the two previous European Championships, Belgium reached the quarterfinals: in 2016, they sensationally lost to Wales 1:3, and in 2020, they lost 1:2 to the future champions, the Italian national team.

At the start of the Euro, the Belgian national team was considered the absolute favorite of the group, but already in the first match they sensationally lost to Slovakia with a score of 0:1.