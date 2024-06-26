A historic decision. The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed the international arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed the international arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This was reported to Babel by Jean Sultzer, a lawyer for public organizations and several victims who filed a complaint with the Paris Court.

"This is a historic decision. This is the first time that a national court recognizes that the personal immunity of a sitting head of state is not absolute. This victory is sealed by the courage and perseverance of the French and Syrians affected by the chemical attacks in Syria. This is an important step in the fight against impunity, which paves the way for the trial of Bashar al-Assad in France," she said.

In November 2023, France issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his brother Magher al-Assad and two more of their influential associates — director of the Syrian Research Center (SSRC) branch, General Hassan Abbas, and liaison officer between the presidential palace and the SSRC, General Bassam al-Hassan Suddi.

All of them, according to the investigation, are involved in chemical weapons attacks on Syrian cities controlled by the opposition in the summer of 2013. Then more than a thousand people, including hundreds of children, died from chlorine and sarin poisoning. The Paris court qualified these actions as crimes against humanity.