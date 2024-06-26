On the “Diia” portal, it is now possible to update data on the place of residence

A new service has been launched on the “Diia” portal — now you can update data about your registered place of residence online.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

How to understand that you need to update your registration data:

error when ordering an extract about the place of residence in "Diia";

outdated data in your or childrenʼs statement;

there is no place of residence in the passport in "Diia", although you are registered;

incorrect date of registration in the digital passport.

You can also update this information about the child. She needs a registration statement when she goes to kindergarten or school.

Fedorov emphasized that the new function is not a change of registration, but only an update of data about it.

At this stage, the service is available throughout the country, except for some communities from the temporarily occupied territories and the war zone, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the full list is available at the link.