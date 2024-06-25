The government of Ukraine allowed demining operators to reserve 100% of sappers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed certified demining operators to reserve from mobilization 100% of the composition of groups or divisions of sappers that directly carry out mine and ammunition clearance.

This is reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The decision applies to specialists of the certified operator, who are part of the non-technical and technical examination, cleaning, inspection and quality control groups.

These are civilians who have received basic training sufficient to search for mines and explosive devices in fields. Such employees can be booked regardless of military accounting specialty, age, military rank. Reservations will be canceled if the operator does not engage in humanitarian demining within six months.