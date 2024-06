Ukrainian scouts attacked a field ammunition depot in the Olkhovatsky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

The operation was carried out by military personnel of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At night, a fire with detonation broke out at the shell sites, the total area of which is 3 500 m², and is still ongoing.