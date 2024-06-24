The number of people killed in the rocket attack on Pokrovsk has increased to five

The number of people killed in the rocket attack on Pokrovsk increased to five, and the number of injured — to 41. The victims were hospitalized.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Among the wounded are four children: a 12-year-old boy, 9-, 11- and 13-year-old girls.

According to the regional military administration, the strike damaged 16 private houses, six cars and completely destroyed one house.

The first Iskander-M missile struck at approximately 12:00 p.m. The second strike by the same rocket was half an hour later. The prosecutorʼs office investigates violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code). Those responsible face life imprisonment.