The Security Service of Ukraine informed about the suspicion of Baibetar Vaikhanov, the head of the Russian special purpose university named after V. V. Putin in the Chechen Republic.

This was reported to the SBU.

The extra is a member of Ramzan Kadyrovʼs inner circle, on whose instructions he organizes the training of fighters for the occupying groups of the Russian Federation.

According to the SBU, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 40,000 Russian personnel soldiers and mercenaries have been trained at this educational institution.

Among them are fighters of the 78th Motorized Special Forces Regiment "Pivnich-Akhmat" and the "Akhmat-Russia" and "Akhmat-Chechnya" regiments of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation. All of them are directly fighting against the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the east and south.

Before entering the front line, university students undergo a week of training at the educational institution in the city of Gudermes — complex tactical, fire, informational, ideological, and medical training.

After the "courses" are over, the militants are transferred to the hottest points of the front, where they are used to storm the positions of the Defense Forces.

In addition, from November 2023, under the leadership of Vaikhanov, the production of FPV drones and the training of drone pilots were established on the basis of his university.

The SBU investigators informed Vaikhanov in absentia of the suspicion of aiding and abetting the conduct of an aggressive war (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, he faces up to 15 years in prison.