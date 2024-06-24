Hungary will appeal the EUʼs decision to provide Ukraine with €1.4 billion from revenues from the assets of the Russian Federation

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has confirmed that the European Union has agreed to channel €1.4 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets into military support for Ukraine, but Budapest intends to appeal this.

He stated this at a press conference for pro-government Hungarian mass media, reports HVG.hu.

Szijjártó says that "the EU crossed a red line" when it made this decision.

Hungaryʼs foreign minister complained that "warfare has blinded the decision-makers" in the EU and warned that the Hungarian side is already exploring "legal options" to challenge them.

The legal service of the Council of the EU stated that Hungary cannot stop this funding, as it abstained during the vote earlier this year in favor of the creation of the UAF, and the funds do not come from EU taxpayers.

Despite todayʼs agreement, Hungary continues to block the payment of €6.6 billion under the program for the Armed Forces as partial compensation for weapons purchased for Ukraine.